Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.02. 3,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,286. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $280.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

