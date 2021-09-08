Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $810.00. 189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $734.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.43 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock worth $4,718,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.