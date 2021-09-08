ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 262,461 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.