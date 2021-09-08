Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after buying an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,198,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. 723,090 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.