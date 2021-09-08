Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,458. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

