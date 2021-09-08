FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Cut by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average of $285.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $219.72 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

