Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $723,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,533. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.