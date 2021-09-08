Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.18

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 214160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

BIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

