Moneynet Market Cap Tops $250,333.29 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $250,333.29 and $10.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00392223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

