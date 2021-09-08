Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Cap of $455,780.55

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $455,780.55 and $17,595.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,956,517 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

