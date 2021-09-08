Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $411.94 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $411.94 or 0.00890650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $1.77 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00184084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.31 or 0.07206839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,294.89 or 1.00092582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.00724125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,771,693 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

