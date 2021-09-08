Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.75. 342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,548. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.