Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 3,662 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 16,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

