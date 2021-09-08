Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 479 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. 55,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

