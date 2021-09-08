Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 5,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.