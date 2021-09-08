Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $69,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 383,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 63,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

