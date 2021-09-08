Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.