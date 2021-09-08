Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.34 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

