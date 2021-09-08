Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

