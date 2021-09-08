20 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,776.60.

CMG traded up $21.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,916.67. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,786.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,552.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

