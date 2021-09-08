Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,158,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,028,000.

Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 562,281 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

