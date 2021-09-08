Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 670,335 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 664,117 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 17,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

