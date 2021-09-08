Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 4,566 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 28,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

