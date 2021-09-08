Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.90. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Altimmune shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1,706 shares traded.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $654.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

