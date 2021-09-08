Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,500. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limoneira stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

