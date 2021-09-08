Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $321.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.10 million and the highest is $328.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

