Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 63.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,773. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.19. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

