Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,988 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.