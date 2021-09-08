Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 219,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,334,084. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

