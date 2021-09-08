Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 211,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 88,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period.

PFXF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

