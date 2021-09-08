Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,816,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,770,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

