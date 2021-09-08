Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TSE:MDI traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.39. 32,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$772.90 million and a PE ratio of 42.44. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

