Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,445. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

