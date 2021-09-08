Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

