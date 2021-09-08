Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 378 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.27. 36,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.