Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $352.67. 4,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

