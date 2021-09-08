Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,617 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

