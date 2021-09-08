Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ASCI opened at GBX 394.60 ($5.16) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 402 ($5.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 345.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

Get Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($46,119.68).

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.