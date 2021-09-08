Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

