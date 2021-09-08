Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $37.74 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 136,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 193.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $278.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

