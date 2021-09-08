Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 652,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $446.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

