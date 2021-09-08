Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $149.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $125.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

