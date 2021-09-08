ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

