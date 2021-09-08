GXChain Price Tops $0.63 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. GXChain has a total market cap of $47.37 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,551,354 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

