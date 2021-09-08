SushiSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $760.06 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $10.80 or 0.00023292 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $760.06 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00722121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043195 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,221,338 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

