Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

