Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

ILMN opened at $460.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

