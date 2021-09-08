Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

