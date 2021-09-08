Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $59.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

