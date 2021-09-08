Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

BEPC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.